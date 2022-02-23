Gurugram: Doctor among 3 booked for running hospital without license

Gurugram, Feb 23 Three people, including a doctor, have been booked for running a hospital in a rented building in village Falijwas on Pachgaon-Taurau road here without requisite documents or license from the district health department, police said on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as Dr Dharmender amd his aides Bittu Yadav, who used to run the hospital, and Sonu.

The trio was running 14-bed medical facility in the name of Shri Balaji Hospital.

Yadav, a quack, used to treat patients and do normal and cesarean deliveries.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Chief Minister Flying Squad, District Drug Controller and the Health Department, on Tuesday conducted the raid at the said premises and found Bittu Yadav, Sonu and 10 other nursing and cleaning staff on the spot.

"Sonu failed to produce any degree. He informed the police that the hospitalised patients are being treated by Dr Dharmender. When Dr Dharmender was called to the hospital for an inquiry, he said that he is working in Shri Balaji Hospital on a salary/sharing basis since August 21 but for the last two months, he is not coming to this hospital and his name stamp is being misused on the patients' files," said Inderjeet DSP, (CM flying squad).

The team has also recovered multiple fake medical certificates, expired medicines, four stamps of two doctors which were printed respectively on the name of Dr Samit Bansal, Dr Dharmender and Dr Abhendra Shekhar and a stamp in the name of Shri Balaji Hospital.

It also sealed a large number of medicines for which the hospital operator could not provide any bills/documents.

A case under various sections of the IPC has been registered against three people at the Bilaspur police station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor