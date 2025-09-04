Habits That Worsen Menstrual Health, Avoid Mistakes That Prolong Illness

Change in life can affect majorly on our health, especially in women. Lifestyle changes may affect on menstruation cycle. Problems like PCOD, PCOS have become common. Due to this, the number of obstacles in pregnancy has also increased. There are many remedies and treatments, but doing them means having to endure a lot of trouble and physical and mental pain. Often, menstrual problems are self-inflicted. Some of our common habits are harmful. These habits need to be changed on time.

1. Taking pills to delay menstruation has now become very common. Even doctors say that it is not good to tamper with the natural cycle. It is very important to have menstruation at the appointed time. It is very natural to have menstruation a few days earlier and later. But changing the cycle by taking measures for it can be dangerous. Therefore, avoid taking pills to delay menstruation for any reason.

2. Nowadays, in the name of body positivity, obesity is not considered a disease or there is no need to lose weight. There is a direct relationship between obesity and menstruation. If the weight is too high, menstruation and pregnancy become difficult. Therefore, it is necessary to have the right weight.

3. Smoking, drinking and some other addictions are an increasing reason. All these things increase the body's heat a lot. They affect the digestive system. Due to addiction, one has to face many problems. Therefore, do not fall prey to addiction. Know the limits in time.

4. Considering every small thing as a trauma and overthinking it and disturbing the mental balance is also a reason. If there is mental instability, it affects the menstruation. Therefore, get treatment in time. Take care that the mind also gets peace along with the body.