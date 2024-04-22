Harvested kidney transported to waiting recipient in Mohali in 10 minutes

Chandigarh, April 22 With the assistance of Punjab Police, a 'green corridor' created between two hospitals in Mohali near here enabled the transport of a kidney harvested from a brain-dead man to its waiting recipient in only 10 minutes.

The harvested kidney was successfully transplanted by a team of doctors at Max Super Specialty Hospital in a 50-year-old patient, who was suffering from kidney failure.

Punjab Police were roped in to create green corridors by clearing traffic for an ambulance to swiftly transport the organ.

Max Super Specialty Hospital's Senior Vice President, Hospital Operations, Pinak Moudgil said: "The donor was declared brain dead during treatment, and after his family agreed to donate his organs, his kidneys were harvested on Sunday at Fortis Hospital."

“It took only 10 minutes to transport the kidney to Max Hospital due to the green corridor created by Punjab Police. For this, we appreciate and thank Punjab Police for creating the corridor for taking the harvested kidney quickly to the needy patient," he added.

Associate Director, Kidney Transplant, Jagdish Sethi, said that the recipient was suffering from kidney failure for the past two years and was in dire need of a transplant.

The transplant has gone well and the recipient patient's condition is stable as of now, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Harjinder Singh Maan said: "We take pride in our role in a critical, multistate lifesaving initiative such as organ transplantation. We salute the courageous family who, despite their profound loss, chose to donate their loved one’s organs, offering a new beginning to the recipient."

