Haryana: 18-year-old girl gives new lease of life to four

Chandigarh, May 12 An 18-year-old girl from Haryana gave a new lease of life to four critically-ill patients after her tragic death. In a deeply moving generosity, Joginder Pal Singh and Pinky Rani, the parents of the 18-year-old girl, chose to donate their daughter's organs.

The girl was declared brain-dead at Alchemist Hospital, Panchkula, on Saturday. On April 29, she met with an accident.

The donated organs were harvested, and the liver was sent to Max Hospital at Saket in Delhi.

The pancreas and one kidney were sent to PGIMER, Chandigarh, and one kidney was donated to a critical kidney failure patient at Alchemist Hospital, Panchkula, near here.

For timely transportation of organs, green corridors were created on Sunday between Alchemist Hospital, Panchkula, to Max Hospital Saket, Delhi, and PGIMER as well.

Neeraj Goyal, associate director (kidney transplant), Alchemist Hospital, said the significance of organ transplantation in restoring health and vitality to patients. While emphasising the importance of awareness regarding organ donation, Medical Superintendent Paramjit Maan said many precious lives could be saved through transplantation.

Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Randeep Singh Punia commended the family for their noble gesture while emphasising the life-saving importance of organ donation.

With the coordination of Deputy Commissioner of Police Himadri Kaushik and Haryana Police, the organs reached their destinations on time, ensuring that the life-saving transplant surgery could proceed without delay.

