Haryana govt issues notice to private hospital in air hostess sexual assault case

Gurugram, April 23 Gurugram Civil Surgeon and Co-convener of the District Registration Authority of Gurugram, Dr. Alka Singh, has issued a show cause notice to the medical director of a private hospital in connection with the air hostess sexual assault case here in Gurugram on Wednesday.

An official said that the notice has been issued on the instructions of Haryana's Health and Family Welfare Minister Kumari Aarti Singh Rao.

In the notice issued under the cognisance taken in the sexual harassment case of a female patient in the hospital, the hospital management has been told that as per the Charter of the Rights and Responsibilities of the Patient, confidentiality, human dignity, and privacy have to be followed during treatment under Section 6 of the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, and under Section 7, the presence of a female person is ensured by the male doctor during the physical examination of a female patient.

The notice said that both clauses have been violated by the establishment in the said case.

It added that the hospital has been directed to submit its reply within five working days under Section 40 of the CEA Act (2010).

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already arrested the accused in connection with the air hostess sexual assault case.

An official said that during interrogation of the accused, it was also found that he had watched porn videos before the incident and even after committing the crime.

He said that, which is also being confirmed from the search history of the accused's mobile phone.

The SIT on Friday had nabbed the accused, after analysing at least 800 CCTV cameras installed inside and outside of the hospital, who sexually assaulted the woman when she was on a ventilator.

The accused was identified as Deepak (25), a native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

The accused had been working as a treatment machine technician in the ICU of the hospital for the past five months.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor