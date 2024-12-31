Health alert issued over deadly mosquito-borne virus in southeast Australia

Sydney, Dec 31 Health authorities in Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, on Tuesday issued a high-risk warning after identifying a human case of a deadly mosquito-borne virus.

The Department of Health in Victoria announced that a probable human case of Japanese encephalitis (JE) virus has been identified in a resident of the state's north.

It is the first human case of JE virus -- a potentially deadly flavivirus related to dengue and yellow fever -- in Victoria during the current summer and has prompted a warning for people to take extra precautions to avoid mosquito bites.

"The risk of mosquito-borne diseases remains high in the coming weeks. Taking measures to avoid mosquito bites is critical to protect against infections," the alert issued by Victoria's Acting Chief Health Officer Christian McGrath said.

According to the World Health Organization, one in 250 human infections with JE virus results in severe clinical illness. The virus can cause a rare infection of the brain that can lead to seizures, hearing or vision loss, paralysis or even death.

The Victorian Department of Health alert said that residents of, and visitors to, communities along the Murray River in the state's north are potentially at higher risk of infection, Xinhua news agency reported.

It said that children aged five years and younger and the elderly are at higher risk of developing severe illness if they are infected with the JE virus.

Meanwhile, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has used his New Year's message to declare that the country can become stronger in 2025.

In the short video message released on Tuesday, Albanese described Australia as the greatest country in the world.

"And in the year ahead, with new determination and renewed optimism, we can build an even stronger Australia together," he said.

He thanked Australians who have worked through the holiday period, including defence force personnel, emergency service and health workers and people in hospitality and retail, for their sacrifice and said he hoped everyone has had time to relax and celebrate.

Albanese will face a general election in 2025 where his Labour Party aims to win a second term in power.

The election must be held by May.

In his own New Year's message, Peter Dutton, leader of the opposition Coalition, said that 2025 was an opportunity for Australia to get ' back on track.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor