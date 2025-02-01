Health experts hail Union Budget, will greatly benefit cancer patients

New Delhi, Feb 1 The Union Budget 2025-26 marks a significant milestone for the healthcare sector, and will greatly benefit cancer patients, said health experts on Saturday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her eighth consecutive budget and the NDA government's second full Union Budget of its third term today in the Parliament. She announced 10,000 additional seats in medical colleges as well as daycare cancer centres in all district hospitals.

The FM also announced exemptions on basic customs duty on 36 life-saving drugs, that are aimed at providing relief to patients, particularly those suffering from cancer, rare diseases, and other severe chronic diseases.

"The Union Budget 2025-26 marks a significant milestone for the healthcare sector, with its central focus on Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and ease of doing business. It also underscores the crucial role of private sector collaboration in making healthcare a foundational pillar of Viksit Bharat,” said Abhay Soi, President – NATHEALTH.

According to the latest cancer statistics, head and neck cancers (including oral and throat cancer), breast cancer, and gynaecological cancers account for nearly 70 per cent of the cancer burden in India. “For the majority of these cases, first-line chemotherapy can be effectively administered at well-equipped daycare centers with proper training and support. This approach will help manage a substantial portion of the country’s cancer load," said Dr D S Rana , Chairman -Trust Board , Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Raj Gore, CEO, Lead FICCI Cancer task force said that "full exemption of customs duty on 36 life-saving drugs, including cancer medications, will lower the cost of critical treatments, and will make them more accessible to a wider range of patients.

Further “daycare cancer centres in district hospitals will help bridge the gap in accessibility, especially in rural and remote areas,” Gore added.

Dr. Sabine Kapasi, a public health expert said although the increase in medical seats is a welcome move, enhancing the quality standards and optimising the existing system is crucial for long-term improvements in healthcare delivery.

The Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) called it a disappointing Budget for medical devices industry.

“No investment promotion measure for the 70 per cent imports dependent medical devices sector in Budget speech is disappointing,” said Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator AiMeD, while appreciating the overall macro-economic and policy direction measures.

"The initiative to simplify visa procedures for patients seeking treatment in India will further enhance the country’s medical tourism sector and will enhance cross border flow of patients and healers expanding the market," said Pavan Choudary, Chairman, Medical Technology Association of India (MTai).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor