Health quizzes held in Gujarat's Sabarkantha to create awareness among adolescents

Sabarkantha, Dec 24 To create health awareness among adolescents, an initiative under the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK) was launched in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district.

As part of this initiative, 'Yuva Pahel' quizzes were recently held across the district, in which peer educators actively participated alongside healthcare teams. These peer educators played a crucial role in spreading awareness and motivating adolescents to adopt healthier lifestyles.

Under the National Adolescent Health Programme, continuous efforts were made to sensitise teenagers about key health-related issues and promote healthy behavioural practices.

One such quiz was organised at the Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Pethapur, featuring interactive rounds on yoga, nutrition, and healthy living.

Participants expressed enthusiasm about the initiative.

Vishwa Parmar, one of the participants, said the quiz boosted his confidence and enhanced his understanding of health-related topics. "I am very happy to have participated in this programme. It has helped in boosting my self-confidence," he said.

Through this programme, peer educators are trained to disseminate vital information to their peers on nutrition, mental health, sexual and reproductive health, de-addiction, and the importance of a healthy lifestyle. This approach is expected to create widespread awareness and encourage responsible health choices among young people in the district.

Juhi Sharma, Community Health Officer, District Panchayat, Sabarkantha, said the Yuva Pahel Quizzes were organised at Ayushman Health Centres, sub-centres, and at the district level. She added that the programme was implemented across 751 villages of Sabarkantha district to ensure maximum outreach.

Mehul Pandya, District Programme Coordinator, District Panchayat, Sabarkantha, stated that the initiative focuses on strengthening the overall health and development of adolescents aged between 10 and 19 years.

He highlighted that the programme addresses nutrition improvement, prevention of anaemia and malnutrition, mental health support, substance abuse prevention, safety from violence and accidents, and the promotion of positive behaviour and lifestyle changes.

According to him, the National Adolescent Health Programme has proven effective in shaping healthy and responsible citizens.

The Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram was launched on January 7, 2014. The programme is guided by principles such as adolescent participation and leadership, equity and inclusion, gender equity, and strategic partnerships with various sectors.

It aims to enable adolescents across India to make informed and responsible decisions regarding their health and well-being by ensuring access to essential information, services, and support through Adolescent Friendly Health Clinics and community-level interventions.

