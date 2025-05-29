Health revolution begins: Delhi’s first Ayushman Arogya Mandir opens this week

New Delhi, May 29 Delhi's first Ayushman Arogya Mandir is now ready to begin operations from the Tis Hazari Court complex. Previously functioning as a Mohalla Clinic, the facility has now been upgraded and redesigned to offer improved healthcare services under a new format.

The official inauguration will take place on May 31, led by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The launch is part of a special event at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marking the completion of 100 days of the current Delhi government. As part of the occasion, 33 new healthcare facilities will also be introduced.

The newly developed Ayushman Arogya Mandir is equipped with several features that set it apart. It offers in-house diagnostic capabilities with 14 types of medical tests now available directly at the clinic. In addition to this, outsourced testing options will enable 79 more diagnostic tests to be accessed through the centre.

The facility is also integrated with the National Immunisation Programme, making routine vaccinations available on-site. In addition to this, yoga sessions will be held every Monday and Friday, and comprehensive family planning services will be offered, including pre- and post-pregnancy care.

The centre will operate daily from 9.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., and will be staffed by a medical officer, a nurse, a multipurpose health worker, and a sanitation worker.

Previously, the Mohalla Clinic at the site offered only basic doctor consultations, and most tests had to be done externally. Key services like vaccination were also unavailable. Now, under the new Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandir model, all essential health services are being brought under one roof. Local people are quite enthusiastic about the upcoming Arogya Mandir. The BJP government in Delhi has an ambitious plan to expand health services through these centres.

This initiative by the Delhi government aims not only to enhance the quality of healthcare but also to make health services more accessible to the general public.

