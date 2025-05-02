Health Risks Rising Due to Severe Heatwaves; Health Department Issues Warning

Currently, the summer heat has become more intense in the state and the temperature has increased significantly. This climate change is having a major impact on health. In particular, the incidence of infectious diseases has increased. Therefore, it has become imperative for citizens to take care of their health. Due to this increase in temperature, the atmosphere becomes dry and humid, which facilitates the spread of viruses and bacteria. As a result, diseases like cold, cough, sore throat, fever, diarrhea, and skin problems have started increasing. The prevalence of these diseases is increasing in young children, elderly citizens, and people suffering from chronic diseases.

Heat has a direct impact on the body's temperature control system. The amount of water in the body decreases rapidly, creating the risk of dehydration. Many people face symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, dizziness without feeling the pain of heat stroke.

The Health Department has appealed to citizens to be vigilant in this regard. Avoid going out in the sun, especially, and use a hat or umbrella on their head if necessary. Drink as much fluids as possible like water, lemonade, buttermilk, and coconut water. Wear light and loose cotton clothes when going out. Avoid food items sold in the open.

Take these measures

A balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep and a positive mindset can help you prevent diseases.