Health Tips: 5 Easy Home Remedies to Increase Blood Levels and Keep Anemia Away

If the body does not have the right level of blood, then fatigue, dizziness, body aches, and the desire to work also decreases. Therefore, it is necessary to take care of both diet and lifestyle to increase blood volume. Blood mainly contains hemoglobin, which works to deliver oxygen to the body. When this decreases, the body becomes weak. There are many reasons behind the fluctuation of blood volume. Simple home remedies can also be used to increase blood volume.

To increase blood volume, it is necessary to include iron, folic acid, vitamin B12 and vitamin C in the diet. Iron-rich foods include spinach, fenugreek, amaranth, lentils, gram, as well as jaggery and sesame seeds. Dates, raisins and figs are considered the best for blood volume. Fruits like lemon, orange, grapefruit and amla provide vitamin C and increase the amount of iron in the body. Therefore, it also helps in increasing blood volume.

Not only diet, but also changing some habits improves blood production. Eating a balanced diet at regular times every day, getting enough sleep and exercising are very important. Walking, yoga and pranayama improve blood circulation and keep the body healthy. On the other hand, drinking too much tea or coffee should be avoided, as it reduces the absorption of iron. Smoking and drinking alcohol damage red blood cells, so it is also advisable to avoid them.

Peace of mind is also equally necessary for increasing blood. Stress disrupts the balance of hormones in the body and reduces blood production. Therefore, it is necessary to stay away from mental stress, think positively and get enough rest. Sometimes, if the blood deficiency in the body reaches a serious level, it is necessary to consult a doctor. If necessary, iron tablets or injections have to be taken. But it is safest and easiest to increase blood naturally by maintaining the right diet and habits.