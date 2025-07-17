Health Tips: 5 Warning Signs You’re Eating Too Much Sugar

Sugar is one of the biggest cause of obesity, however in India which is culturally rich sugar is included in everything. Many people don't realise that we should consume less sugar. More sweets we eat, the more the risk of diseases increases. Nowadays, we are also eating a lot of sugar through processed and packaged foods.

This not only increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, but also increases the risk of serious diseases like obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, dementia, Alzheimer's, fatty liver and arthritis. The worrying thing is that many people do not even know that they are eating too much sugar or sweets. So today we will look at 5 such signs, which indicate that we are eating too much sugar.

Signs of high sugar

Weight loss coach Suman Bagria recently posted a video on Instagram and gave information about this. In it, she has mentioned 5 signs that you are eating too much sugar.

Frequent urination: If you have to urinate repeatedly, this may be a sign that your body has increased sugar. When sugar increases in the body, the kidneys have to work harder to remove it. If you have frequent urination, you will also feel more thirsty.

Increased hunger: If you feel hungry again and again after eating a meal, if you constantly want to eat something, this may be a sign that you are consuming too much sugar. Suman says that the faster the sugar increases, the faster it also decreases. Due to this, you feel hungry again and again.

Brain fog or inability to focus: Eating too much sugar can cause brain fog or difficulty concentrating. Brain fog is a condition in which a person's ability to think, memory and concentration are affected. Confusion often occurs in this situation.

Skin changes: Apart from that, some signs of excess sugar in the body can also be seen on the skin. Such as pigmentation on the skin, dark patches near the throat or skin tags. These things indicate that you are consuming too much sugar.