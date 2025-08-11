Health Tips: Is Brushing Teeth Twice a Day Necessary? Here's What Expert Says

Brushing your teeth in the morning is everyone's daily habit. Because it is not possible to keep the smell of your mouth the same when you wake up in the morning. However, your mouth does not smell while sleeping at night. Therefore, no one pays much attention to brushing your teeth. However, brushing your teeth at night is very important. (Do you brush your teeth at night before going to bed? Brushing your teeth twice a day is essential, dental health tips )It is important to start the day's work with freshness and it is also necessary to clean your teeth while sleeping.

Throughout the day, tiny particles, food particles and oiliness of whatever we eat or drink accumulate on our teeth. Food accumulates on the gums and in the cracks between the teeth. Natural germs in saliva adhere to the food particles and form a sticky layer called plaque.

Since the amount of saliva is high throughout the day, the mouth cleans itself to some extent. But when we sleep at night, the amount of saliva decreases. This keeps the mouth dry and creates a favorable environment for germs to grow. If we do not brush before going to bed, these bacteria process the sugars in food and produce acid. This acid gradually wears away the enamel on the outside of the teeth. This increases the risk of tooth decay, cavities, sensitivity, or tooth breakage. In addition, food particles remaining in the mouth overnight can cause bad breath and can also cause swelling, bleeding, or infection in the gums.

Brushing at night removes plaque and all the elements that have accumulated throughout the day. Food particles are cleaned and the growth of bacteria stops. This is very useful not only for the teeth but also for the health of the gums. If tooth decay or gum disease continues for a long time, it affects not only the teeth but also the health of other organs. It also has a bad effect on the digestive system.

Brushing your teeth for just two minutes every night can keep your teeth and mouth healthy for many years. From children to adults, if everyone maintains the habit of brushing their teeth twice a day, in the morning and before going to bed, not only will your mouth be fresh but your overall dental health will also be good.