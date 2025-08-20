Health Tips: Know Why Drinking Tea Too Hot Can Be Dangerous

Tea is one of the most consumed beverage in India. Many of us cannot start their day without having a cup of tea. But this same strong sip of hot tea can be the cause of esophageal cancer. This has been revealed in a recent study. A study conducted by the University of Sydney on nearly half a million adults in the country revealed that drinking too much hot tea or coffee was directly linked to esophageal cancer. This study revealed that people who drank eight or more cups of hot tea or coffee a day were almost six times more likely to develop this cancer.

The researchers said that very hot drinks fall into the category of wood smoke and eating red meat. This study included some cases from South America. It was found that very hot tea, that is, tea drunk at about 70 degrees Celsius, is associated with esophageal cancer. This was also supported by earlier research conducted in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

According to the researchers, the risk of cancer depends on how much hot beverage you drink at a time and how long it takes. For this, the researchers checked the throat temperature of people who drank hot coffee at different temperatures. They found that the temperature of a sip of tea taken by a person has a greater effect. A large sip of 65 degrees Celsius coffee increases the throat temperature by 12 degrees Celsius.

The researchers also talked about the safe temperature and method of drinking beverages. They placed 57.8 degrees Celsius in the safe temperature range. They also advised drinking hot beverages in small sips and blowing.