HealthCare Global Enterprises, Accenture to boost cancer research using advanced AI

Bengaluru, Dec 3 HealthCare Global Enterprises (HCG) on Tuesday announced a partnership with Accenture to accelerate cancer research and care through advanced AI, including generative AI and deep learning.

The collaboration will combine Accenture’s global expertise and talent in data and AI including AI/ML, generative AI, and quantum computing while taking deep clinical insights from HCG in oncology to enable early detection and treatment for various types of cancer.

Accenture will also use advanced technologies including image analysis software, informatics, and novel algorithms to analyse data from cancer patients and study molecular alterations. This will push research for the discovery and development of new drug targets.

“Today, optimising cancer care necessarily calls for tech-driven advancements in research and academics, especially for ensuring seamless, error-free data collection and streaming. AI has become integral to precise, personalised medical advancements,” said Dr. B. S. Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman, HealthCare Global Enterprises.

“Accenture’s deep expertise in technology and analytics, leveraging AI modeling, will help us enhance our research aimed at developing patient-centric therapies with lasting outcomes,” Ajaikumar added.

The first-of-its-kind programme in South Asia will begin research on molecular signatures for the prognosis and response to therapy for lung adenocarcinoma, and head and neck cancers.

It will then be extended to other cancer types -- to understand their development, symptoms, and origins, lead to new treatment algorithms for precision medicine, and advance the quality of therapy and care.

The research will showcase data-driven clinical practice. And by applying AI, generative AI, cloud, machine learning, and quantum computing, it will help boost the overall efficiency of patient care.

“Next-gen computing, including generative AI, combined with deep biological and clinical expertise, can play a pivotal role in cancer research and care, addressing the needs of patients and benefiting the global healthcare industry at large,” said Senthil Ramani, Global Lead of Data and AI at Accenture.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor