Heart Health Alert: Easy Lifestyle Changes to Avoid Artery Blockage and Heart Disease

Due to lifestyle and wrong eating and drinking habits, heart related disease are increased in recent times. In such a situation, it is very important to keep the arteries healthy to prevent the risk of various heart diseases. When the arteries are blocked or tight, the risk of heart attack and stroke increases. Some things should be taken care of to keep the arteries flexible. Cardiologist Dr. Sanjay Bhojraj has given some tips on what can be done to keep the arteries healthy. Which we can easily follow to keep the arteries healthy.

Strength Training: To stay fit or healthy or to keep the heart healthy, most people generally focus more on cardio i.e. running, walking or cycling. But along with this, strength training like lifting weights or body exercises are also equally important.

Blood Sugar: If the muscles are strong, the body can use glucose in a better way. Which reduces the risk of insulin resistance and diabetes. Diabetes damages the arteries. In such a case, consider your diet so that blood sugar does not increase.

Blood Pressure Control: Regular exercise or strength training helps in controlling blood pressure. High blood pressure increases the pressure on the arteries. Due to which they weaken and their elasticity decreases.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Our body needs good fats along with various vitamins and minerals. Omega 3 fatty acids are considered the best among them. Therefore, it should be included in the diet regularly. Because it reduces inflammation in the body and opens the arteries. Also, it does not accumulate cholesterol in the blood vessels. To get omega 3 fatty acids, include walnuts, chia seeds, and flax seeds in the diet.

Stress Management: Nowadays, stress and anxiety are very high due to work pressure and various responsibilities. In such a situation, emphasis should be placed on keeping stress and anxiety low. For this, get at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep every night. Also, meditate once a day. Do walk and deep breathing exercises.