'Help TB patients and avail IT rebate in UP'

Lucknow, March 24 Uttar Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Department has collaborated with the non-profit organisation Red Cross for TB patients.

Under the arrangement, anyone extending nutritional support for TB patients through the Red Cross can avail tax exemptions.

State TB officer Dr S Bhatnagar said that people can be saved from the burden of even buying material for TB patients and the willing donors can simply pay for the kit provided to the TB patient.

“They can also avail 50 per cent tax rebate under section 80 G of the Income Tax Act while filing their return. The kit is directly provided to the patient with the help of the health department and the donor is informed about the difference he created,” he said.

