Hepatitis B: Enhance screening, vaccination to fight stealthy, silent virus, say experts

New Delhi, July 28 Hepatitis B is a stealthy and silent virus; enhancing screening and vaccination is very important to fight it, said experts on World Hepatitis Day on Monday.

World Hepatitis Day is observed every year on July 28 to raise awareness about hepatitis and strengthen efforts to prevent and manage it. The theme this year is ‘Hepatitis: Let's Break It Down’.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) Global hepatitis report 2022, India had 29.8 million hepatitis B cases which is equivalent to 11.7 per cent of the total global hepatitis B cases. Globally, 254 million people were living with hepatitis B in 2022.

“Hepatitis B is a stealthy, silent virus. It only activates at a later age -- 40, 50, or 60 years -- and remains silent until one day you hear someone has liver cancer,” said Dr. (Prof.) S K Sarin, Senior Professor, Department of Hepatology and Director, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi, at an event held in the national capital.

Hepatitis B is transmitted from mother to baby.

“Today, 95 per cent of hepatitis B is mother-to-baby transmission. Only 15 per cent of people are aware they have hepatitis B, and only 3 per cent of them are treated. This condition is invisible. Of the 3 crore hepatitis B cases in India, we are only treating maybe a few lakhs,” the expert said.

He stressed the need for enhancing screening and vaccination against hepatitis B in the country.

“If somebody has hepatitis B, we need to screen the whole family. The risk of having a second family member test positive is five times higher. So, illness to wellness should start from those who are not unwell today but can become unwell. The family index person and all family members must be screened and vaccinated -- it will protect us,” said Sarin, a Padma Bhushan awardee.

Rajesh Bhushan, Former Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, shared that to boost hepatitis control and to reduce the burden of hepatitis B by 2030, the government in 2007 included the hepatitis B vaccine under the Universal Immunisation Programme.

“The third dose coverage of hepatitis B now exceeds 93 per cent as per National Family Health Survey 5 and HMIS 2023-24,” he said.

In addition, the government also launched the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP) in 2018 under the National Health Mission.

“The initiative has made free testing and treatment for hepatitis B and C available in all states and Union Territories for which adequate funds are given to the state government,” said Bhushan at the event organised by Illness to Wellness Foundation.

