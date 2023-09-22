Here is how to analyse brain signals to look into brain illness

North Gyeongsang Province [South Korea], September 22 : It is crucial to analyse and interpret brain signals in order to investigate brain illnesses and develop new remedies. Although neural probes linked to the brain may detect small biosignals, they lack the ability to amplify and process them, necessitating the use of a second amplifier.

The study team discovered a solution in conventional household "inkjet printers" that have been commercially available for some time.

A collaborative research team led by Professor Sungjune Jung (Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Department of Convergence IT Engineering) with PhD candidate Yongwoo Lee (Department of Convergence IT Engineering) at Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH), Professor Eun-Hee Kim from Chungnam National University Sejong Hospital, and Professor George Malliaras from University of Cambridge has developed an integrated sensor capable of both capturing bio-signals and enhancing their amplification and processing. In recognition of the team’s groundbreaking work, the findings from the study will be published as the inside cover of Advanced Materials, a prestigious journal in the field of materials science.

Inkjet printing is a technology that generates patterns by ejecting minuscule ink droplets, each on the scale of picoliter (10-12), onto either paper or a substrate. The initial step taken by the research team involved crafting an ultra-thin substrate, which is only one-hundredth the thickness of a human hair. This was achieved by employing an exceptionally flexible material that easily adheres to the brain’s surface.

Subsequently, the team harnessed inkjet technology to imprint a sensor onto this substrate, one that possesses the unique capability of detecting, amplifying and processing bio-signals. In essence, they developed a sensor for brain signal amplification.

Following the sensor’s development, the research team conducted experiments involving mice. The results showcased the sensor’s swift recording of high-resolution brain-originating signals upon attachment to the rats’ cerebral cortex.

Professor Sungjune Jung who led the research explained, “This technology empowers the seamless creation of patterns in desired areas, paving the way for future manufacturing of customized bio-signal measurement devices.”

The study was conducted with the support of the Basic Research Program of the National Research Foundation of Korea and the Regional Future Science and Technology Program by the Ministry of Science and ICT.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor