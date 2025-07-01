Here's Why Eating Dinner at Least 3 Hours Before Sleeping is Important

Dinner is a last meal of the day and it is important to know how many hours before sleep you should have, to avoid any kind of ill effects. Many people have their meal between 8pm to 9pm or even late night according to their office hours and then immediately go to sleep, which impact our health. Expert suggest that a person should have atleast 3 hours gap between meal and sleep.

Expert Dr. Alok Chopra says, whether you're following intermittent fasting or not, it's essential to eat at least three hours before bedtime. While explaining the reason behind it he explained, "Sleep is your body's time to repair, restore, and rejuvenate - not to keep your digestive system working overtime. Let sleep do what it's meant to do. Eat meals at least 3 hours before sleep. Most people are eating their last meal and going straight to sleep. Stop that habit immediately." Why?

A cardiologist recommends stopping eating three hours before sleep, though waiting four to six hours is even better. They explain that sleep is a time for detox, repair, rest, and rejuvenation. Eating right before bed disrupts these processes by forcing the body to focus on digestion instead, using up ketones and depleting glycogen.

Benefits Of Eating Early.