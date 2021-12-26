Himachal reports first Omicron patient in the state

Shimla, Dec 26 Himachal Pradesh on Sunday reported the first case of Omicron variant.

The patient, a woman from Khalyar in Himachal's Mandi district, arrived in India from Canada on December 3 and was home isolated for 14 days. She was tested positive for Covid-19 on December 12, an official said.

Woman's swab samples sent for genome sequencing on December 18 showed the presence of Omicron variant, National Health Mission Director Hemraj Bairwa said here.

"However, her tests taken on December 24 came back negative," he added.

