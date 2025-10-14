Himachal: Son of former MP in Shimla booked over rape charges

Shimla, Oct 14 In a shocking incident, the son of former BJP MP from Shimla, Virender Kashyap, has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her in Himachal Pradesh's Solan, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Brijeshwar Kashyap, is a dentist by profession. Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh told the media that a case under Sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means, etc.) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 has been registered against the accused and investigation is underway.

He said the police received a complaint from the woman, who alleged that the accused had had physical relations with her by luring her on the pretext of marriage.

She further alleged that when she asked him to marry her, the accused refused and, in the process, she discovered that he was already married.

Last week, the Himachal Pradesh Police arrested an individual on alleged charges of sexual assault of a 25-year-old woman in his ayurvedic clinic in Solan town. This week, on the pretext of treatment.

The woman alleged that during the consultation, the accused Ram Kumar, the elder brother of state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal, held her hand and asked her about her sexual health. After she shared her concerns, he assured her of a complete cure and showed her a medical book.

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh had told the media that the woman filed a complaint at the women's police station on October 8. The woman visited the clinic located close to the old bus stand on October 7. However, Kumar allegedly insisted on examining her private parts, which she refused. Despite her objection, Kumar allegedly sexually assaulted the woman under the pretext of a medical examination.

“Based on the victim's statement, forensic findings, and technical evidence, the police arrested Ram Kumar,” he added.

