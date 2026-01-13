HM Shah unveils Rs 250-crore development push in Mansa, lays foundation for pharma academy in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Jan 13 Union Home Minister and Gandhinagar MP Amit Shah, on Tuesday, rolled out a series of major development initiatives worth hundreds of crores across his hometown Mansa and parts of Ahmedabad.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects amounting to more than Rs 250 crore aimed at equipping Mansa with modern civic, educational and sports infrastructure.

He also launched new ventures in Ahmedabad, including the foundation stone for a Pharma Academy near Sanand Circle.

In Mansa, Union Minister Shah inaugurated a newly built sports complex and encouraged local youth to take up sports with greater ambition.

He also unveiled the town's underground sewerage system and a new fire station, both set to significantly strengthen civic services.

The Home Minister laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the historic Malav Lake and announced the development of the stretch from Mansa Municipality to Gujarat Electricity Board as an "iconic road".

Work has also begun on upgrading the 12-km Kalol–Mansa Highway, he said.

Union Minister Shah added that the barrage being constructed in Ambod will greatly enhance irrigation for local farmers and ensure residents no longer need to travel outside the region for medical care.

Addressing a public gathering, Union Minister Shah invoked the history of the Somnath Temple, recalling Mahmud Ghaznavi's destruction of the shrine a millennium ago.

He said the attack had targeted not just a structure but the faith and pride of the people.

"Those who destroyed it have vanished into history," Union Minister Shah said, adding that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, a grand Somnath corridor is now taking shape.

He urged citizens to take collective responsibility for keeping Mansa clean and well maintained.

Later in Ahmedabad, Union Minister Shah laid the foundation stone for the Pharma Academy for Global Excellence (PAGE) near Sanand Circle, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The academy, launched to mark 25 years of the Indian Pharma Alliance, aims to provide advanced skill training for graduates, shop-floor operators, pharma employees and MSME professionals.

The facility is envisioned as a major step towards strengthening India's pharmaceutical capabilities and building a skilled workforce for the growing sector.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor