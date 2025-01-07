HMPV: Centre urges States to review surveillance on respiratory illnesses

New Delhi, Jan 7 Amid the rise in Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in India, the Centre on Tuesday asked the States to review surveillance on respiratory illnesses in the country.

The country has reported so far seven cases of HMPV from Karnataka (2), Gujarat (1), and Tamil Nadu (2). All the cases were detected in young children ranging from 3 months old to 13 years old.

“States must strengthen and review the influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) surveillance,” said Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, while chairing a meeting with States/UTs in a virtual mode.

She reiterated that an increase in respiratory illnesses is usually seen during the winter months.

“The country is well prepared for any potential surge in respiratory illness cases,” the Health Secretary said.

“There is no cause of concern for the public from HMPV which has been present globally since 2001,” Srivastava added.

The meeting was conducted to review the present situation of respiratory illnesses in India and the status regarding the HMPV cases following media reports of a surge in HMPV cases in China, and the public health measures for their management.

It was attended by Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary (DHR); Dr (Prof) Atul Goel, DGHS; Health Secretaries and officials of States, experts from NCDC, IDSP, ICMR, NIV, and State Surveillance Units of IDSP.

“There is no unusual rise in ILI/SARI cases anywhere in the country”, said Srivastava, citing data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP). This was also corroborated by the ICMR sentinel surveillance data.

Srivastava also advised the States to enhance awareness among the population regarding the prevention of transmission of the virus with simple measures such as washing hands often with soap and water; avoid touching their eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands; avoid close contact with people who are exhibiting symptoms of the disease; cover mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, etc.

HMPV is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages, particularly during the winter and early spring months. The virus infection is usually a mild and self-limiting condition and most of the cases recover on their own. It was informed that adequate diagnostic facilities are available with the ICMR-VRDL laboratories.

