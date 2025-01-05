HMPV virus scare: K’taka govt issues advisory, says 'no need to panic'

Bengaluru, Jan 5 The Karnataka government on Sunday issued an advisory, dos and don'ts regarding the threat from the spread of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) disease in China.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare Services stated in the official statement that till date there has been no case of HMPV reported in Karnataka.

“Currently, there is no need to panic regarding the spread of HMPV and the Health Department is monitoring the situation closely in coordination with the Director National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” the release stated.

“With recent reports in the media about the spread of HMPV disease in China, the government of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a statement on Jan 4 that HMPV is like any other respiratory virus which causes a common cold and flu-like symptoms during winter season, especially among the younger and older age groups,” the Department stated.

The department of Health and Family Welfare in Karnataka has analyzed the data of prevailing respiratory infections like common cold, ILI and SARI within the state and there is no significant increase in the reported number of cases in December 2024 compared to the previous year, the release underlined.

The department of Health and Family Welfare urges the citizens to follow dos and don’ts to protect themselves and prevent spread of infections.

The people are advised to cover mouth and nose with handkerchief, tissue paper, while coughing, sneezing; wash hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizer; avoid crowded places; stay away from public places while having fever, cough, sneezing.

Adequate ventilation with outdoor air is recommended in all settings to reduce the transmission. People are also advised to stay at home and limit contact with others if they are sick and it’s also been advised to drink plenty of water and eat nutritious food.

The people are advised not to reuse tissue paper and handkerchief; close contact with sick persons, sharing of towels, linen etc; frequent touching of eyes, nose and mouth; spitting in public places and self-medication without consulting the physician.

