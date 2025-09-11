Hope and humanity: Kerala man donates organs after being declared brain dead

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 11 In a moving gesture of compassion amidst tragedy, the family of Isaac George, a 33-year-old from Kottarakkara, chose to donate his organs after he was declared brain dead following a road accident.

Their decision has given a second chance at life to six people across Kerala, making Isaac’s legacy one of hope and humanity.

Isaac’s heart was transplanted into a 28-year-old patient at Lissy Hospital, Ernakulam.

His kidneys, liver, and corneas were also distributed to critically ill patients in Thiruvananthapuram hospitals.

The Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO) coordinated the process, ensuring that the life-saving organs reached recipients in record time.

The operation involved extraordinary teamwork. On the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s instructions, the state Home Department on Thursday provided a helicopter to transport Isaac’s heart swiftly to Ernakulam, while police facilitated road clearances for other organs.

“Even in death, Isaac became a source of life. His family’s decision will inspire many to embrace organ donation,” said Health Minister Veena George, who paid tribute to Isaac and extended condolences to his grieving relatives.

Isaac, who ran a small restaurant near Pallimukku in Kottarakkara, met with a fatal accident on September 6 when a motorbike hit him as he crossed the road.

Despite immediate medical attention and transfer to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, his condition worsened, and doctors confirmed brain death on September 10.

It was then that his family, despite their deep sorrow, courageously agreed to donate his organs.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Mariam Sam, their two-year-old daughter, Amelia Nancy Isaac, and his mother, Maryamma George.

His father, C.Y. Georgekutty, had passed away earlier.

His funeral will be held on September 13 at his ancestral home in Charuvila, Bathal. For the recipients and their families, Isaac’s gift is nothing short of a miracle.

For Kerala, his story is a poignant reminder of the power of selflessness - how one life lost on the road can give many others a chance to live.

