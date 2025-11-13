Hot or Cold Water Bath in Winter: Which Is Better for Your Health?

During winters, the atmosphere becomes humid. The temperature also decreases. In the coming days, intensity of cold will also increase. In such a situation, we have to take extra care of our health. In winter, some people bathe with hot water and some with cold water. Not only that, but soap and face wash are also taken care of. Due to the humid atmosphere, the skin becomes dry, itchy, and the lips crack, due to which we have to take good care of everything. As important as soap is for bathing, so is water and its temperature. When winter comes, the biggest question that arises is whether to bathe with hot water or cold water?

Hot water warms our body during cold days. But bathing with very hot water destroys the natural moisture of the skin and hair. This makes the skin dry, rough, and increases the chances of hair loss. Let's find out which water to bathe with during cold days.

Benefits of taking a hot bath in winter

The heat of hot water relaxes the muscles. Not only that, it also reduces your stress. It improves blood flow by relaxing the blood vessels in your body. Hot water is beneficial when you feel stiffness or pain in your muscles due to weather changes. The steam of hot water also cleans your nasal passages. If you suffer from cold in winter, hot water can be beneficial.

Disadvantages of taking a hot bath in winter

Continuous use of hot water removes the natural oil from your skin. Due to this, dryness of the skin increases in winter. Also, inflammation and itching also start. Bathing with hot water also causes diseases like eczema or psoriasis.

What do doctors say?

Bathing with cold water every day increases immunity. Because cold water increases the production of white blood cells and improves blood circulation. Cold water gives energy to our body. Cold water is very important in winter. This reduces inflammation in the body. It also provides relief from joint pain. But often cold water causes diseases like cold and cough. Respiratory problems also increase. In such a situation, experts say that to take care of your health, you should use warm water for bathing. Do not use too hot or too cold water. This will harm your skin and health.