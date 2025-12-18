How Do Japanese People Look So Young Even as They Age? Doctors Reveal the Secret

Japanese Health Tips: In Japan a 60-year-old man there looks like he's 40, and even 90-year-old grandfathers and uncles are seen running around. You might think they're using some expensive anti-aging cream, but Dr. Tarang Krishna has revealed the secret to their younger and strong look. The most surprising thing is that the secret to their longevity and youthful appearance doesn't lie in what they eat, but in how they eat – an old rule that the world has forgotten.

Japan's Ancient Rule - 'Hara Hachi Bu'

This name might sound like a magic spell, but its meaning is very simple and profound: 'Fill your stomach only 80%'. We Indians often eat until our stomachs are completely full, or until we feel like we can't eat another bite. But the people of Okinawa in Japan stop eating as soon as their hunger is satisfied. They never eat until their stomachs are completely full.

How does this work on the body?

Science says that it takes 20 minutes for the signal from the stomach that says, "I'm full," to reach the brain. This means that if you eat until you're 100% full, you've actually eaten 20% more than your body needs. This increases the risk of overeating, weight gain, lethargy, and digestive problems. But when you leave your stomach a little empty, the digestive system is under less strain, the body feels lighter, metabolism remains healthy, and cells don't age quickly.

What to follow?

Eat slowly: Chew your food well. This gives the brain time to receive the signal, and you naturally eat less. Use a smaller plate.

Eat less: Stop eating when your hunger is satisfied, even if you feel you still have a little room left.

Eating is not just about pleasing your taste buds; it's about fueling your body.

This simple rule followed by the Japanese can be beneficial for weight loss, improved digestion, increased energy, and a longer lifespan.