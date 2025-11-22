How Drinking Water in the Morning Improves Digestion and Detoxifies the Body

Many people do not know that the vessel in which we drink the water after waking up in the morning also has an important effect on the body. Steel, copper or earthenware vessels are easily available in our homes; however, it is important to know which vessel water is useful for which problems, how its properties change when drinking water from which vessel, and which vessel water helps in cleansing the body and increasing the immune system. Health expert Rajiv Dixit has shared a video on his YouTube channel. In it, he has talked about the different benefits of drinking water from copper, clay and steel vessels when waking up in the morning and which vessel to choose correctly.

What water should you drink when you wake up in the morning?

According to health expert Rajiv Dixit, drinking lukewarm or normal water after waking up in the morning is considered best for health. This helps in removing toxins from the body, improving digestion and speeding up the metabolism. The health expert said that one should avoid drinking cold water as soon as one wakes up in the morning and should drink water slowly while sitting. Along with this, do not drink too much water at once.

What happens when you drink water from a steel vessel in the morning?

Drinking water from a steel vessel in the morning is considered healthy. It does not have any side effects on the body. Steel is a non-reactive metal, which does not release any chemicals into the water and does not change the taste of the water.

What happens when you drink water from a copper vessel in the morning?

Drinking water from a copper vessel in the morning is most beneficial for health. Drinking copper water in the morning improves digestion. It helps fight bacteria and detoxify the body. Drinking this water on an empty stomach in the morning is considered most beneficial. Copper has antimicrobial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that provide many benefits to our body.

What happens when you drink water from an earthen vessel in the morning?

Earthen vessels naturally keep water cool and improve the pH level of water. However, drinking water from an earthen vessel can be more beneficial only in the summer season.

1. Improves digestion: - Drinking water in the morning on an empty stomach without washing your mouth cleans the intestines from the inside and helps in regular bowel movements.

2. Helps in eliminating toxins: - Drinking water early in the morning helps in eliminating harmful toxins accumulated in the body.

3. Increases the speed of metabolism: - Drinking water on an empty stomach helps in increasing the speed of metabolism.

4. Healthy for skin and hair: - As toxins are released from the body, the skin becomes clean and shiny, and the hair also becomes stronger.