How Excessive Screen Time Affects Children’s Physical and Mental Health

Nowadays, parents often handover mobile phones to their children to make sure they eat properly, without making chaos. Do you do same thing? If your children are not eating, do you give them a mobile phone and do your work in peace? Do you think that giving them a mobile phone once and getting rid of the headache? If you do this, then you are pushing your children into the pit of diseases.

A study was recently published on the American Heart Association. In which it was said that the heart of children is weakening due to excessive screen time. This study conducted in Denmark found that due to increasing screen time, more cases of blood pressure, cholesterol and insulin resistance have been found in children. Which further increases the risk of diabetes and heart disease in them.

Too much of anything is dangerous

Researchers found that if the screen time increases by one hour every day, the risk of diseases increases more than others. This means that if children spend 3 hours more on their phones than their friends, brothers or sisters, their risk of heart and diabetes increases by about 50 percent. Then think about how dangerous each hour spent on the phone or TV is.

A report by the Journal of the American Association of Parents has increased the concern of parents around the world. Because according to the report, 1 out of every 3 boys and girls over the age of 11 are mobile addicts. This has not only worsened their physical health, but also put their mental health at risk.

In many big cities in India, 68 percent of children spend an average of 4 hours on the screen every day. This is very dangerous. Giving children phones or putting on the TV to reduce their parents' worries has reached a very dangerous stage. If this continues, children will become victims of heart disease at a young age. In such a situation, instill healthy habits in them and keep them healthy.