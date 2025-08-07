How Much Sugar Are Your Children Consuming? State Schools to Display New Sugar Awareness Boards

In a significant health initiative, the State Education Board has ordered the establishment of a ‘Sugar Board’ in all its schools starting June 30. This move aims to curb the rising number of diabetes cases among children due to excessive sugar consumption. The Sugar Board will display the sugar and calorie content in food items, helping students make more informed dietary choices. With lifestyle diseases such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, dental issues, and digestive disorders becoming increasingly common among students, this initiative hopes to instill early awareness about the dangers of high sugar intake.

Healthy Choices vs. Unhealthy Foods

Avoid These:

Sugary foods

Soft drinks

Snack foods

Packaged juices

Sweets

Chocolates

Flavored milk

Sweetened yogurt

Choose These Instead:

Oats, fruits, nuts

Lemon water, coconut water, buttermilk

Fox nuts (makhana), roasted peanuts

Fresh homemade fruit juices and fruits

Dates, raisins, and naturally sweetened milk with turmeric

Fresh fruits

The Sugar Board initiative also promotes healthy eating by guiding students on which foods to avoid and which to include in their daily diet. Items like sweets, soft drinks, packaged snacks, flavored milk, and sugary yogurt are discouraged, while healthier alternatives such as oats, fruits, nuts, lemon water, coconut water, buttermilk, dates, raisins, and turmeric-infused milk are recommended. The aim is to replace processed and sugar-laden items with natural and home-prepared options. These steps are expected to foster long-term health consciousness among students and develop better eating habits from an early age.

Schools across various regions have already started implementing the awareness campaign with help from health experts. According to Rajendra Pradhan, President of Shiv Shikshan Sanstha, efforts are underway to encourage actual changes in students’ eating patterns. In the western division, Education Inspector Sanjay Javeer confirmed that an online meeting was conducted with schools to explain the Sugar Board initiative. He emphasized that raising awareness about diabetes prevention in children should be a primary goal, and schools are expected to fully cooperate in the rollout of this health program.

Nutritionist Aarti Bhagat highlighted the importance of focusing on natural foods and increasing physical activity in schools. She urged that packaged and processed foods should be eliminated from students’ diets and replaced with fresh fruits and homemade meals. Bhagat also stressed the need to teach children how to read food labels to understand what they consume. According to her, these steps can significantly improve digestion and reduce the risk of long-term lifestyle diseases. With collaborative efforts from educators, parents, and health professionals, the Sugar Board is expected to become a milestone in promoting child health and nutrition.