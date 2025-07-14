Oral hygiene is important more than you think and if you don't keep your mouth hygiene then it can harm your health. Bad oral health can lead to the possible of heart attack. on June 25, dentist Dr Mark Burhenne explained that how oral hygiene matters and how to take care of the same... As reported by HT, In the post Burhenne mention how bleeding gums can lead to a heart attack at 35. Though bleeding gums can become a cause for a heart attacks in your 30s, there’s a hopeful part, too: “Your mouth can also be the starting point for healing".

Bleeding gums, according to dentists, indicate inflammation, often stemming from gum disease. This inflammation can signal broader health issues, as gum disease allows bacteria to enter the bloodstream. This bacterial presence and immune response can contribute to other health problems. Studies support this connection; for example, a 2019 BMJ Open study linked gum disease to a doubled risk of cardiovascular disease.

A review in the Journal of the American Heart Association also showed a 28% increased heart attack risk associated with gum disease. Fortunately, this is treatable. Dentists emphasize that addressing gum disease can reduce overall inflammation, protecting not only oral health but also the heart and brain, and improving long-term well-being.

How to Prevent Bleeding gums

Floss daily; bleeding indicates a need to floss more, not less. Avoid harsh mouthwash, which can disrupt your oral microbiome. Discuss pocket depth with your dentist; address depths exceeding 3mm. Don't ignore symptoms like bleeding gums, swelling, or bad breath. Functional dentistry is crucial: seek a dentist who is a skilled clinician and a systems thinker, investigating the root causes of oral issues and understanding the connection between oral and overall health.