How to Build a Skincare Routine with the Right Detan Face Wash

Continuous exposure to sunlight or staying outdoors for long prolonged hours can lead to discolouration and an uneven skin tone. Wonder why? Well, to avoid damage from harmful UV rays, your skin ramps up melanin production, which is also known as tanning.

Tanning, albeit completely normal, can be irksome especially when let to set in for long periods. But all is not lost. The good news is that you can buff away melanin heavy dead cells from the skin by adhering to a consistent skincare routine with a detan face wash.

If you too are looking for smooth, even-toned skin, read ahead to build a balanced everyday routine.

Signs That Your Skin May Require Detanning

Certain indicators suggest that it might be high time to consider a detan routine for your skin including:

Skin Darkening: See your cheeks, forehead or upper lip getting darker than your natural skin tone? If yes, it might be time to look for tan-removing solutions.

Skin Looks Tired: Your skin often looks beat and dull, even after thorough cleansing and a full-fledged skincare routine. Uneven Skin Tone: When you look into the mirror, you are exasperated at your blotchy, uneven complexion. Visible Difference in Facial and Body Skin Tone: When you notice a stark difference between your face and the skin tone of the rest of your body – know that it’s time for a detan routine.

All four signs are clear indicators of prolonged tanning due to excessive exposure to heat or pollution.

Selecting a Suitable Detan Face Wash for Your Skin

To achieve optimal results, use a detan face wash that suits your skin type with flaring up underlying sensitivities. The right formulation will help remove tan while maintaining overall skin health. That’s right – no irritation or dryness whatsoever!

One such product that comes to mind is Foxtale Super Glow Face Wash. It is formulated with Vitamin C and Papaya enzymes that exfoliate pigmentation without damaging the skin’s barrier. This face wash is suitable for both men and women, and it bodes well for all skin types.

Skin Care Routine to Follow

Adding a detan facewash to your skincare routine helps you achieve clear, healthy, and smooth skin. Here is a daily routine you can follow:

Morning Routine

Wash your face with water and apply face wash. Use a light hand to massage the formula onto your skin. After that, rinse your face and use a microfibre towel to dab it dry.

Evening Routine

Wash your face thoroughly to remove pollutants, SPF, and makeup residue. Dab your face dry with a towel. Apply a Vitamin C serum and follow up with a moisturizer to maintain skin hydration while you’re busy counting sheep.

While following this skincare routine, avoid using detan scrubs, as they may cause irritation to your face. However, you can use a tan removal face pack infused with the goodness of Brazilian, Kaolin clay, and lactic acid. Don’t forget to layer the products correctly, and use them in a proper order.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

In order to protect your face while using detan face wash, avoid these mistakes to get the best results:

Overwashing

Using the de-tan face wash twice daily is adequate for even-toned, glowing skin. Overwashing can be counterproductive, leading to dehydration, and therefore concerns like flakiness and flare-ups.

Combining Excessive Active Ingredients

In the evening, use Vitamin C serum, but do not overapply it to your face. It can increase sensitivity, which makes your skin more prone to damage from pollutants.

The Bottom Line

Choosing a suitable detan face wash and following a balanced routine helps protect your face from the sun's tanning and air pollutants. Practising both morning and evening routines regularly gives you consistent results over time. You may gradually notice improvements in your skin’s clarity and brightness.