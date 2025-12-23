How to Get Rid of Facial Swelling Naturally: Easy Home Hacks for Puffy Face

Many time we feel out face is swollen, their is puffiness under our eyes and cheeks. Along with this, some people also experience significant fat accumulation in their abdomen, thighs, waist area, arms, throat, and neck. This swelling on the body is also called bloating. When our body starts retaining excess water, the body fat increases and to get rid of that, Neha Dhupia has suggested a simple remedy to

Actress follows this remedy regularly, which is perhaps why she is still so well-maintained. Let's see exactly what this remedy is and how to do it.

Remedy to reduce swelling on the face and body

In the Kapil Sharma Show, Neha mentioned that she drinks fennel water to reduce bloating and facial swelling, and to give her body a good shape. The remedy she suggested is excellent, but experts also suggest adding other ingredients to the water along with fennel. This will help reduce swelling not only on the face but also on the entire body.

To do this remedy, take two glasses of water in a bowl before going to bed at night. Add one teaspoon each of fenugreek seeds, carom seeds, cumin seeds, and fennel seeds to the water. Cover the bowl. Next day, heat this water on the stove and boil it well for 7 to 8 minutes. Once the water has reduced slightly after boiling, strain it and drink it sip by sip while it's still warm.

Follow this remedy at least 3 to 4 times a week. It will greatly help in reducing swelling in the body, and in a few days, you will start looking much slimmer.