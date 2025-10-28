How to Reduce Belly Fat After Delivery: Gynecologist Shares 5 Safe Remedies for New Moms

Being a mother is one of the best feeling in the world. One woman goes through many changes, mentally emotionally and physically. Post pregnancy most mother focus on child health and their wellbeing. Her whole day is spent taking care of the newborn baby which leaves her with little attention for herself. Reducing pregnancy belly is one of the challenging task. Whether it's a normal delivery or a cesarean, bloating and loose muscles are common problems. The care taken during pregnancy, the nutritious food eaten, and the weight at nine months all combine to make the body grow.

Many woman expect that post pregnancy belly will automatically normalize, but the fact is , nothing like that happens. Many women cut down on food to lose weight, some starve themselves and some start exercising immediately, but doing so can have adverse effects on their bodies. Gynecologist Dr. Deepti Paighan suggests some remedies that will help women lose belly fat.

1. Doctors say it is not appropriate to tie a cloth or bandage on the stomach after delivery. Many think that raping belly around the stomach it will reduce. But doing so affects blood circulation. Additional pressure may be placed on the abdominal muscles. So don't do that.

2. If you want to lose weight then limit sugar, salt and ghee . Many women eat a lot of sweet, buttery foods after delivery. Which can lead to weight gain. To lose weight you have to take proper care of your food and drink.

3. Postpartum women should include protein rich foods in their diet. Protein helps tone muscles and lose fat. It will not only maintain energy levels but also speed up recovery.

4. One of the easiest ways to lose belly fat after giving birth is to walk slowly. We should walk for at least 20 to 30 minutes every day. This method is considered safe for exercise. Walking slowly activates the body. Burns calories and will help lose belly fat.

5. Doctors say that women should start exercising only after six weeks, whether it's caesarean delivery or vaginal delivery. Some exercises you can do to lose belly fat include planks, glute bridges, straight leg raises, and cat-cow poses.