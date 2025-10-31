How to Use Soaked Cloves for Hair, Skin, and Overall Health
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 31, 2025 18:23 IST2025-10-31T18:21:42+5:302025-10-31T18:23:42+5:30
Soaked cloves benefits: Cloves, used as a spice in the kitchen, are not only famous for their taste but ...
Soaked cloves benefits: Cloves, used as a spice in the kitchen, are not only famous for their taste but also for their medicinal properties. Due to the eugenol, anti-oxidants and anti-bacterial properties found in cloves, cloves are a boon for health. If you soak cloves in water at night and eat them in the morning, their medicinal properties become more effective and affect the body quickly. If you eat soaked cloves regularly, many body ailments will be cured quickly.
Benefits of soaked cloves
- Improves digestion: Soaked cloves are very beneficial for digestion. They reduce problems like gas, indigestion, bloating and acidity. The carminative properties of cloves keep the digestive system smooth.
- Cold Cough Throat: Cloves are warm and their anti-bacterial properties cleanse the respiratory tract. Chewing soaked cloves or drinking their water provides quick relief from sore throats, coughs and colds.
- Boosts immunity: The antioxidants in cloves boost the body's immune system and protect it from infectious diseases. Consuming them every morning helps prevent viral infections.
- Controls diabetes: According to research, cloves help control blood sugar levels. Therefore, they can be beneficial for patients with diabetes. However, consult a doctor before consuming them.
- Gum and Tooth health: Chewing soaked cloves provides relief from toothache, swollen gums and bad breath. Its anti-septic properties kill bacteria in the mouth.
- Joint pain and swelling: The anti-inflammatory properties of cloves reduce joint pain and swelling. This can be especially beneficial for people with arthritis.
- Good for skin and hair: Clove water draws out toxins from the skin, which gives a natural glow to the face and reduces acne. It also helps in controlling hair loss.