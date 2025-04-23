HPV test kits to play key role in India’s fight against cervical cancer: Dr Neerja Bhatla

New Delhi, April 23 Indigenously developed HPV test kits are set to become a game-changer in India’s efforts to tackle cervical cancer, one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women, renowned gynaecologic oncologist, Dr Neerja Bhatla, said on Wednesday.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of a scientific review event in the national capital, Dr Bhatla, a Padma Shri recipient, emphasised that these cost-effective kits will help strengthen early screening efforts, especially in rural and underserved areas.

"Vaccination should ideally be done before the age of 15, and screening should start after 30," she told IANS, highlighting the importance of both vaccination and screening in preventing cervical cancer.

She also stressed that these new HPV test kits will be especially useful in areas with limited medical staff.

“We have already seen in the Northeast that there is a shortage of trained workers. These kits are easy to use and can even be handled by local health workers, which will make screening much easier," Bhatla told IANS.

On the question of pricing, she said the final cost of the kits is yet to be determined.

"Prices will vary depending on how the government includes them in its national health programmes and how much is purchased in bulk. But we are hopeful that these kits will be much more affordable than the current options,” she added.

Union Minister for Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, who was the chief guest at the event, praised the initiative.

He said the development of these affordable kits is a big step towards making preventive healthcare more accessible to women across India.

He also emphasised the importance of early detection in saving lives. “With India accounting for 25 per cent of global cervical cancer deaths -- largely due to delayed diagnosis,” Dr Singh mentioned.

He also stressed the urgent need for preventive screening. "The broader vision is to establish India as a global leader in the field of preventive healthcare," he added.

