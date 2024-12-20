Humanoid robotics to offer human-like dexterity, intelligence to industries: Report

New Delhi, Dec 20 Humanoid robotics technologies will soon transform healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and service industries by offering advanced dexterity, precision, and human-like capabilities, according to a report on Friday.

The report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company, showed that human-like dexterity and intelligence can help automate complex tasks, address labour shortages, as well as enhance operational efficiency across such industries.

“The rapid progress in humanoid robotics signals a turning point in robotics innovation. From water-powered biomimetic systems replicating human anatomy to AI-driven robots capable of learning and adapting to real-world tasks, these developments unlock unprecedented potential,” said Saurabh Daga, Project Manager of Disruptive Tech at GlobalData.

“Breakthroughs in dexterity, power efficiency, and real-time adaptability mean these robots are no longer just prototypes; they are evolving into functional systems that can replace or augment human roles across industries. As energy efficiency, modularity, and AI capabilities advance, humanoid robots will transform healthcare, automation, and labor-intensive industries, paving the way for cost-effective, precise, and intelligent solutions to global challenges,” he added.

As per GlobalData’s Disruptor Intelligence Centre, there are key developments in humanoid robotics. The new robots can mimic human anatomy and movement using advanced biomimetic technologies that can have potential applications in healthcare, prosthetics, and industrial automation.

These also come with enhanced flexibility and optional dexterous hands, and being powered by AI can autonomously perform delicate tasks, making them suitable for domestic and industrial use while addressing labor shortages.

Daga noted that beyond making an industrial impact, the novel humanoid systems are rapidly advancing in sophistication, combining AI, biomimetic engineering, and real-time adaptability.

He also highlighted challenges such as cost, scalability, and energy efficiency, Yet, “advancements in biomimetic technologies, AI integration, and modular systems are accelerating innovation”.

He urged for collaborative efforts among developers, manufacturers, and researchers will be critical to unlocking the full potential of humanoid robotics and achieving widespread adoption.

