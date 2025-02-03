Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta Freezes Eggs at 32: Everything You Need to Know About the Growing Trend Among Young Women

Karishma Mehta, CEO of Humans of Bombay, recently shared a personal announcement on social media, revealing that she has frozen her eggs at the age of 32. This decision highlights a growing trend among women who are prioritizing their careers, health, and overall life, as egg freezing becomes a more common choice for those seeking greater reproductive control.

In her post, Karishma Mehta shared that egg freezing had been a long-planned decision that she was finally able to make a reality. At 32, this step marks the beginning of her journey in taking control over her reproductive choices. As more women prioritize their careers, health, and personal goals, the trend of egg freezing continues to gain traction, empowering them to delay childbirth until the right time for their lives.

What is Egg Freezing?

Egg freezing, or oocyte cryopreservation, is a process where eggs are harvested from the ovaries and frozen for future use. This procedure is a type of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). It begins with the use of medications that stimulate the ovaries to produce multiple eggs, which are then retrieved through a minimally invasive procedure. When the individual is ready to conceive, the frozen eggs are thawed, combined with sperm, and the resulting embryo is transferred into the uterus.

Egg Freezing Process Duration

The egg freezing process typically takes 2 to 3 weeks to complete, though it can be finished in under two weeks depending on individual factors.

Consultation with a Doctor

The first step involves meeting with a fertility doctor to review your medical history and perform tests, including blood work, hormone testing, and an ultrasound to assess ovarian reserve. The doctor will create a personalized stimulation plan to help produce multiple eggs while minimizing risks.

Ovary Preparation

To prepare the ovaries for egg production, medications like oral contraceptives or estrogen may be used to synchronize follicles. Hormone injections, taken daily for 10-12 days, will stimulate the ovaries to produce multiple eggs. Frequent monitoring through blood tests and ultrasounds will track follicle development.

Egg Collection

Once the follicles mature, a painless procedure under general anesthesia is performed to retrieve the eggs. A needle is inserted through the vaginal wall to extract the eggs, a process that typically lasts 10-20 minutes. The eggs are then tested by an embryologist.

Recovery

Post-procedure, mild cramping, bloating, or spotting may occur but usually resolves within a day. The retrieved eggs are frozen using vitrification, a rapid freezing technique that prevents ice crystal formation, preserving the eggs' quality.

Who Should Consider Egg Freezing?

Egg freezing is primarily considered by individuals looking to delay pregnancy for career or personal reasons, those facing health issues that affect fertility, or those interested in donating eggs. Younger individuals, particularly those in their early 20s to early 30s, may benefit from freezing eggs to increase the likelihood of successful conception later in life. It’s also a common choice for individuals undergoing chemotherapy, those with conditions like PCOS or endometriosis, and those undergoing gender transition before starting hormone therapy or surgery.

Egg Freezing: Risks and Side Effects

While most women experience minimal side effects, egg freezing does carry some risks. Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS), a reaction to stimulation drugs causing the ovaries to swell, is one such risk. Other potential side effects include mood swings from hormone treatments, irritation at injection sites, and in rare cases, ovarian torsion, a painful twisting of the ovaries.

