Hyderabad has become global GCC hub, says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Aug 4 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday said that Hyderabad has transformed into a global GCC hub in 20 months of the Congress government.

The Global Capability Centre (GCC) growth is an important step towards achieving the TelanganaRising 2047 vision and the goal of a one-trillion-dollar economy, he said at the inauguration of US pharma major Eli Lilly's new technology and innovation facility here.

The Chief Minister described the launch as clinching proof that in less than 20 months, with IT & Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu's vision and hard work, the government made Hyderabad the global GCC capital and hub.

"We are not opening any ordinary centre or GCC, but a nerve centre of Eli Lilly, like the brain of the corporation, will operate from here. It will manage, lead and accelerate Eli Lilly’s global operations," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the GCC growth in Hyderabad, in line with the Telangana Rising 2047 vision, will help in the state’s roadmap to achieving a one trillion-dollar economy. "We are proud that 1 in every 3 vaccines administered anywhere in the world is developed or manufactured in Hyderabad."

Hyderabad has become the preferred global destination for cutting-edge capability centres of the world’s top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The city is the Life Sciences capital of India, with the presence of over 2,000 companies, he added.

The Hyderabad GCC will integrate Lilly's advanced technology capabilities across key functions, supporting accelerated innovation, enhanced efficiency, and improved health outcomes for patients globally.

The facility will support innovation and strengthen digital capabilities across Lilly's global operations. The new centre will create opportunities for local talent and advance Hyderabad's biotech ecosystem.

The company has already onboarded 100 professionals at the 220,000 square feet Hyderabad facility and plans to expand the headcount to 1,500 over the next few years.

The Chief Minister expressed commitment to providing a transparent, progressive and innovation-driven ecosystem, so that the Life Sciences industry can grow in scope and change the health sciences capabilities for the entire world.

"You are not just living and working in Hyderabad - you are now part of our family. You are shaping the future of global healthcare from Hyderabad," he told the Eli Lilly workforce.

