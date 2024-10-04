ICMR, NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam partner to boost solar power use in health research 

New Delhi, Oct 4 The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN) to promote sustainable energy within India’s healthcare and research sector.

The landmark agreement also aligns with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and a cleaner, greener future.

“The collaboration marks a major step towards sustainable energy adoption in India’s healthcare research sector,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The partnership will harness solar power for ICMR institutes across the country.

Under this agreement, NVVN will supply, install, test, commission, and maintain rooftop solar panels at 15 ICMR institutes with a combined capacity of 4,559 KW.

The project also includes a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for grid-connected solar projects, offering a fixed solar tariff for the next 25 years, ensuring long-term cost efficiency and sustainability for ICMR’s operations.

"Seven institutes are already benefiting from solar power under earlier projects. The MoU with NVVN will extend solarisation efforts to additional facilities, significantly reducing ICMR’s carbon footprint and energy expenditure," the ministry said.

This partnership effectively advances India’s national renewable energy goals, fostering a sustainable future in healthcare research, and positioning ICMR as a leader in green energy adoption within the biomedical field.

Solar energy has increasingly become an option to boost public healthcare, particularly in rural areas, where access to electricity is low. It can be an energy alternative for healthcare sectors and help reduce expenditure.

In 2023, the health ministry launched the 'Energy for Health' initiative to provide solar power systems and energy-efficient equipment to health facilities across resource-constrained, climate-vulnerable regions of India.

The goal is to reach 25,000 health facilities by 2026. So far 3,000 such facilities have been powered.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor