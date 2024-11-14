ICMR played pivotal role in boosting India’s healthcare research landscape: Nadda

New Delhi, Nov 14 ICMR has played a significant role in addressing India’s critical health issues transforming the healthcare care research landscape, said JP Nadda, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare on Thursday.

He said this while in his virtual address at the Department of Health Research and the Indian Council of Medical Research (DHR-ICMR) Health Research Excellence Summit 2024 in the national capital.

The event also marked ICMR's 113th Foundation Day, celebrating the institution’s commitment to advancing biomedical research in India.

“Today, we celebrate over a century of ICMR’s unwavering commitment to advancing health research and improving the lives of millions. ICMR has been at the forefront of biomedical research, playing a pivotal role in addressing some of the most critical health challenges.” Nadda said.

“From combating infectious diseases like tuberculosis, malaria, and Covid-19, to advancing solutions for non-communicable diseases, maternal and child health, and nutritional disorders -- ICMR has left an indelible mark on India’s healthcare landscape,” he added.

Anupriya Patel, Minister of State of Health lauded ICMR for being a “pioneer in advancing scientific research and innovation in India”

Dr. V.K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog said that ICMR’s contributions will “position India as a global leader in health research”.

Meanwhile, the ICMR has launched a first-of-its-kind initiative -- First in the World Challenge research grant -- to foster novel, out-of-the-box, futuristic ideas from researchers across the country.

The ideas can include new knowledge, discovery or development of breakthrough health technologies (vaccines, drugs or therapeutics,

diagnostics, interventions, etc.) which has never been thought, tested or tried in the world to date.

The apex research body noted that the “grant calling for bold research idea” is inspired by the Chandryaan-3 mission, which made a historic landing on the south pole of the Moon.

