ICMR to advance 1st-in-human trials for Zika, flu vax, blood cancers with industry partners

New Delhi, Sep 14 In a significant move to strengthen India’s clinical research ecosystem, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday announced that it has partnered with industry and academics to advance first-in-human clinical trials for vaccine against Zika and seasonal flu and therapies for blood cancers.

“The initiative is a crucial step towards establishing India as a leader in the clinical development of pharmaceutical agents,” said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Under its network of Phase 1 clinical trials, ICMR said it has formalised a Memorandum of Agreements (MoAs) with multiple sponsors for four promising molecules.

As per the agreements, the ICMR will undertake collaborative research over a small molecule for multiple myeloma (a blood cancer that affects the plasma cells) with Bengaluru-based Aurigene Oncology.

The apex research body has partnered with Indian Immunologicals, based in Hyderabad, for the development of a Zika vaccine. It has coordinated with Mynvax Private, based in Bengaluru for a trial of a vaccine against the seasonal Influenza virus.

The ICMR has also signed a pact with Navi Mumbai-based ImmunoACT to conduct a CAR-T cell therapy advancement study for a new indication of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow).

“The initiative positions India to emerge as a global leader in healthcare innovation. It is a key milestone in the pursuit of affordable and accessible cutting-edge treatments for all citizens,” said Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda.

“Establishing Phase 1 clinical trial infrastructure is a key component in fostering the development of indigenous molecules and cutting-edge treatments. Our vision is to expand this network further, ensuring that India continues to lead in the development of innovative and affordable healthcare solutions,” added Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research and Director General, ICMR.

The ICMR Network for Phase 1 Clinical Trials comprises four strategically located institutions across India -- KEMH and GSMC, Mumbai; ACTREC, Navi Mumbai; SRM MCH and RC, Kattankulathur; and PGIMER, Chandigarh -- supported by a Central coordinating unit at ICMR Headquarters in New Delhi.

