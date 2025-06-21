IDY2025: Yoga vital for mental health, cuts down stress, say Ministers

New Delhi, June 21 Beyond its benefits for physical health, yoga is also vital for mental health and helps reduce stress, said Union Ministers on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day on Saturday.

International Yoga Day is celebrated globally every year on June 21. It was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and swiftly adopted by the United Nations, garnering support from 177 countries.

"Yoga is very important not only for physical health but also for mental health. It reduces stress, calms the mind, and brings balance in life,” said Union Minister for Health JP Nadda, in a post on social media platform X.

While leading yoga celebrations in New Delhi, Nadda called yoga a mental exercise that unites the mind, brain, and spirit.

“Yoga creates a mental balance by enabling people to recognise their self and brings unity in body, mind, and spirit. It also enables the spirit to be one with God. It creates positivity in body and mind and enables us to be more successful,” Nadda said urging everyone to practice India’s ancient wellness tradition.

Union MoS (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush also reiterated how yoga has today become a global solution for physical and mental health.

"When the world is struggling with imbalance and stress, India's Yoga has emerged as a ray of hope," he said in a post on X.

Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Health called yoga "the invaluable gift of Indian culture”.

“Yoga has given the whole world the direction to live a healthy life. This is a wonderful science that connects body, mind, and soul. Let us pledge on this World Yoga Day that we will promote a healthy, active, and positive lifestyle by adopting yoga in our daily routine. Do yoga, stay healthy!” she said on X.

Yoga’s benefit to mental health is well documented. According to recent research by AIIMS, New Delhi, Yoga's contribution is important in the treatment of cardiac and neurological disorders. It also plays a key role in women's health and mental well-being.

Pralhad Joshi, the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, called on people to “engage in yoga daily and find good health, prosperity, and peace in society”

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading the Yoga Day celebrations from Vishakhapatnam stated that yoga gives the world the direction of peace at a time when it is witnessing conflicts, unrest, and instability.

He also released a special commemorative postage stamp on the occasion of the 11th edition of International Yoga Day.

“It symbolises India's ancient Yoga tradition and its global acceptance. This postage stamp is not only a memory but also a message for the coming generations that Yoga is not only India's cultural heritage but is also a guide to the overall health and peace of the world,” Jadhav said.

Meanwhile, Nirmala Sitharaman, leading the Yoga Day event at Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM) in Faridabad emphasied the theme for this year, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”.

It "highlights the interconnectedness of human and planetary health and echoes the global vision of collective wellness, rooted in India’s philosophy of “Sarve Santu Niramaya” (May all be free from disease)," Nirmala Sitharaman's Office said on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor