Illness to Wellness campaign joins hands with Yolohealth to sensitise citizens about preventive healthcare solutions

New Delhi, March 28 The importance of preventive healthcare cannot be overstated in today’s world, which is increasingly grappling with a steep rise in lifestyle-induced diseases and lack of affordable and timely diagnosis. The ‘Illness to Wellness’ campaign, a national awareness programme aimed at promoting healthy living, in its endeavour to ensure healthier communities, has tied up with YoloHealth, a healthcare technology company, to sensitise the citizens on the importance of detecting potential health issues at an early stage.

To create awareness, Illness to Wellness is organising health camps in New Delhi across three days. The first camp is being held at Janpath Bhawan Market in association with Janpath Traders Association, targeting nearly 200 people comprising shop owners, their employees and the general public. Two Yolo HealthATMs have been deployed for testing at the site.

Speaking on the initiative, Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM National CSR Council, said, “The Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision is to have a healthy India and to support this, the government of India has launched several initiatives which include Fit India and Ayushman Bharat among others. To complement the government’s efforts towards raising awareness amongst the most vulnerable sections of the society, the Illness to Wellness campaign is rendering a significant service in collaboration with Yolohealth. I appeal to all, to come and take advantage of this initiative!”

Yolohealth is going to use its trademark product HealthATM at these camps to show how technology has evolved in delivering accurate and speedy health assessment reports. These HealthATM machines are designed to offer primary and preventive healthcare services with the goal of ensuring easy public access. This pioneering endeavour enables individuals to actively oversee their health with ease and take well-informed decisions regarding their personal well-being, thereby, nurturing healthier communities.

Yolohealth ATM is an aggregation of US FDA/EU certified IoT-enabled medical devices combined with Yolohealth’s proprietary HIPPA compliant software backend, and cloud-centric platform supporting Tele-Medicine facility. It is an intelligent and compact kiosk for instant testing of over 60 parameters – both invasive and non-invasive and diagnosing several diseases. It comprises Integrated Doctor Consultation Platform for medication administration, and patient management.

In addition to the camp at Janpath Bhawan Market, another health camp will be held at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib across two days (March 29 and 30) for the general public. The camp is expected to help people get acquainted with latest diagnostic tools and disseminate the broader message of preventive healthcare practices.

The ‘Illness to Wellness’ campaign, which was introduced in 2014, remains committed to promoting health and well-being through empowering, educating, collaborating, and adoption of sustainable practices. Over the years, it has endeavoured to maximise outreach and impact, from organising camps and awareness campaigns, to holding regular webinars on key health developments with the overarching objective of generating awareness and providing remedies and motivation.

