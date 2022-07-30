IMA demands Punjab Health Minister quit for misconduct with Baba Farid varsity VC

New Delhi, July 30 The Indian Medical Association has demanded the resignation and an unconditional apology from Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra for his misbehaviour with Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor, Raj Bahadur.

The IMA said that the shocking incident wherein Vice Chancellor Raj Bahadur was made to lie on a patient's "dirty" bed sheet was absolutely uncalled for.

"Indian Medical Association strongly condemns the derogatory action by the Punjab Health Minister who humiliated Raj Bahadur, Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences on July 29. It is not only humiliation for the Vice Chancellor Raj Bahadur, but the entire medical fraternity across India has been insulted," the IMA said in a statement.

There have been similar incidences causing humiliation and harassment to the medical community by many politic, the IMA said, adding that it causes anguish amongst the doctors.

"Raj Bahadur, learned academician and well-respected doctor, has done great work for the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. He has been instrumental in uplifting the status of the university at very high level," the IMA statement said.

It also appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to immediately intervene and take necessary action against the minister immediately.

