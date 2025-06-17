IMA Gujarat, Ahmedabad Medical Association hold condolence meet for doctors who lost their lives in Air India crash

Ahmedabad, June 17 The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Gujarat and the Ahmedabad Medical Association jointly organised a condolence meeting on Tuesday to honour the memory of ten doctors who tragically lost their lives in the recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Among the deceased were five doctors who were onboard Air India flight AI‑171 and five junior doctors who were inside a medical hostel building struck by the aircraft during the crash. The tragic incident, now being called one of the worst aviation disasters in India’s recent history, has shaken the medical fraternity across the state and the nation.

The departed doctors are: Dr. Himanshu Shwet, Dr. Hitesh Shah, Dr. Pratik Joshi, Dr. Komi Vyas, Dr. Taskeen Inayatali Syed, Dr. Bhavesh Santa, Dr. Manva Bhadu, Dr. Jaiprakash Chaudhary, Dr. Aryan Rajput, and Dr. Rakesh Dohra. These ten individuals, each committed to the service of public health, are being remembered for their dedication, passion, and promise.

Speaking to IANS, Dr. Mehul Bhai Shah, President of IMA Gujarat State Branch, said: "This tragic incident involving the Air India flight has left us devastated. We are here today to pay our heartfelt tributes to the ten brave doctors who lost their lives in this disaster. Their loss is not just personal to their families, but a great blow to the entire healthcare community. We have also appealed to the government to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased."

Dr. Tushar Patel, Treasurer of the Ahmedabad Medical Association, also expressed grief over the death of doctors.

“We stand together in grief and solidarity. Five of our colleagues were travelling on the ill-fated flight, and five more were victims inside the hostel building. Their memories will inspire future generations of doctors,” he told IANS.

Meanwhile, in the days following the devastating crash of AI‑171 en route from Ahmedabad to London, efforts to identify the victims have been relentless. Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, confirmed that as of Tuesday noon, 144 DNA samples had been successfully matched. The identification work is being led by a joint team from the State Forensic Science Laboratory and the National Forensic Sciences University.

Emergency services continue to operate tirelessly at the crash site in Meghaninagar. Personal belongings and human remains are still being recovered from the wreckage. Over 300 firefighters, supported by 60 fire vehicles and 20 water bowsers from various districts and agencies, are working around the clock to clear debris and secure the area.

Three teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 150 personnel from the CRPF, the Indian Army, the CISF, the BSF, and the Western Railway Disaster Management team are jointly conducting meticulous search and recovery operations.

Tata Group, which regained ownership of Air India in 2022, has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 1 crore for the families of each deceased passenger, in addition to an interim relief of Rs 25 lakh for immediate needs. The only survivor from the crash has also received the interim relief. Furthermore, the Tata Group has pledged to cover all medical expenses for the injured and will financially support the reconstruction of the damaged hostel at BJ Medical College.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, called the tragedy “one of the darkest days in Tata Group’s history,” and reiterated the company’s commitment to stand by the affected families.

