IMA hails CBI probe into NEET-UG irregularities, urges swift action

New Delhi, June 23 The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Sunday welcomed the Centre’s decision to transfer the investigation into alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Earlier in the day, the government ordered a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024.

The IMA congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister J.P. Nadda, and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for their prompt response to their concerns regarding the exam controversies.

"We extend our gratitude to the Ministry of Education for transferring the investigation of the ‘irregularities’ in the NEET UG examination to the CBI for a thorough probe," said the apex healthcare body.

The IMA further said it is thankful to the government for removing the Director General of the NTA, Subodh Kumar Singh, and assigning additional responsibility to Pradeep Kumar Kharola as his successor.

"We appreciate the government for enacting stringent laws to address ‘malpractice and irregularities’ in competitive examinations," said the IMA.

In cases of organised crime involving examination authorities, service providers, or other institutions, offenders may face imprisonment of up to 10 years and a minimum fine of Rs 1 crore.

"The present students are the future of India, and it is crucial that important competitive examinations are conducted with the utmost diligence and confidentiality," said the IMA, urging the government to take swift action to ensure that counselling for admission in medical, dental, and other courses begins on time.

