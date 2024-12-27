IMA’s new certification for hospitals to promote best practices in antimicrobial usage

New Delhi, Dec 27 In a bid to combat rising antimicrobial resistance (AMR), the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has launched the first of its kind globally “IMA AMR Smart Hospital” certification initiative that seeks to promote accountability and best practices in antimicrobial usage.

Antimicrobial resistance, the resistance of bacteria, fungi, and parasites to antimicrobial agents, has emerged as one of the gravest threats to global health.

It is a leading cause of death worldwide, with 4.9 million fatalities attributed to AMR in 2019 alone. In India, the situation is particularly dire, with 297,000 deaths directly attributable to AMR and over one million deaths associated with AMR in the same year.

“The rising prevalence of AMR is undoing nearly a century of medical advancements. If not addressed, we will be faced with an era where even common infections become untreatable and fatal,” said Dr. Narendra Saini, Chairman of the IMA AMR Standing Committee.

India’s antibiotic prescription rate of 412 for every 1,000 people is alarmingly high -- a factor that contributes significantly to the development of resistance among infectious pathogens.

The innovative programme launched by IMA aims to combat the rising threat of AMR by implementing advanced Antimicrobial Stewardship (AMS) and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) strategies in healthcare facilities across India.

This initiative focuses on strengthening AMS and IPC activities, which include monitoring AMR patterns, improving antimicrobial stewardship, and preventing the spread of resistant pathogens within healthcare facilities.

“Our hospitals are reservoirs of pathogens, making it imperative to implement strong IPC and AMS protocols. With this initiative, we aim to set benchmarks for safe and effective healthcare delivery in the fight against AMR,” said Dr. Anilkumar J Nayak, Honorary Secretary General of IMA.

The pilot phase of the project witnessed enthusiastic participation from hospitals across the country. Registration forms were distributed to more than 1,700 IMA branches, and through a rigorous selection process, hospitals from diverse regions and healthcare settings were chosen for participation.

During the pilot, four hospitals were awarded the certification -- KD Hospital, in Gujarat; Mahavir Jaipuria Rajasthan Hospital in Jaipur; Sehgal Neo Hospital in Delhi; and Ananthapuri Hospital and Research Institute in Kerala.

“These hospitals have set a high standard in the fight against AMR, showcasing what can be achieved through robust AMS and IPC practices,” said Saini.

The IMA AMR Smart Hospital Project is a global pioneer, offering a replicable and scalable model to address AMR at the institutional level. It aligns with global health priorities, including the Sustainable Development Goals, by promoting responsible use of antibiotics and preventing the spread of resistant pathogens.

“The fight against AMR is not just a medical challenge but a societal responsibility. Together, we can ensure a safer and healthier future for generations to come,” Saini said.

