Imperial College London, Science Gallery Bengaluru tie-up to accelerate UK-India innovation links

New Delhi, Oct 9 UK’s Imperial College London on Thursday announced a partnership with Science Gallery Bengaluru (SGB) to drive the exchange of talent and knowledge and boost innovation between the two countries.

Through the new partnership, the two organisations plan to co-develop cutting-edge open research facilities on-site at SGB, boost UK-India and global talent exchange through a joint fellowship, and explore public engagement, research, and education collaborations based on shared expertise and facilities.

The partnership was announced as part of the trade meeting between India and the UK, with Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer arriving in India for a two-day visit on Wednesday, accompanied by the biggest-ever trade delegation from the country to India.

“This exciting partnership is a launchpad for UK-India innovation and scientific collaboration. Imperial’s innovation and incubation expertise will create a unique lab and convening space with Science Gallery Bengaluru, where cutting-edge solutions to global issues will be discovered, designed, and delivered,” said Professor Hugh Brady, President of Imperial.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Imperial College London to co-develop our Public Lab Complex. This is an important step in creating shared spaces where inquiry, creativity, and learning thrive across borders. We are excited about what we can build together,” added Dr Jahnavi Phalkey, Founding Director at Science Gallery Bengaluru.

The new partnership will foster the growth of the Science Gallery’s Public Lab Complex and co-develop a new portfolio of initiatives spanning innovation and discovery challenges, science and technology fellowships, and public engagement.

“Together, we want to drive locally rooted and globally relevant innovation through community-engaged science that encourages researchers to draw in diverse perspectives and influences to shape and inspire their ideas. This will equip the next generation of innovators and scientific leaders to translate their research into real-world impactful applications and bring us closer to solving shared global challenges,” Phalkey said.

The proposed joint initiatives include diversifying and expanding the Science Gallery Bengaluru’s Public Lab Complex with five existing areas: the nature lab, the materials lab, the food lab, the new media lab, and the theory lab.

